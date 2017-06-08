Log Cabin marks 30th anniversary/Dedicates boat ramp to late mayor Bearden

Posted by : admin | On : June 8, 2017



The News Staff Reports

LOG CABIN—The City of Log Cabin marks its 30th anniversary with a celebration at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The city will hold a dedication ceremony of the “Gene Bearden Memorial Boat Ramp” in the city park with a celebratory meal to follow at the Red Barn.

In the 1980s the town began as a retirement development called Log Cabin Estates, located between the Caney Creek and Clear Creek arms of Cedar Creek Reservoir. The community incorporated in 1987, and in 1990 the population was 487. That figure increased to 733 in 2000. Current population is estimated to be 717 according to the city’s website.

Roger Eugene “Papa Gene” Bearden served the community of Log Cabin as a member of the City Council, Mayor and Mayor Pro-tem. And this was all after retiring from Southwestern Bell Telephone with 30 years of service.

From all accounts, Bearden was a “bigger than life” character, dedicated to his faith, his family and his community. He was instrumental in the implementation of the city’s new water treatment and sewer system, water tower, community park, fishing pier, boat ramp and dock. He and his wife Judy were married for 45 years before his passing in April 2014 at the age of 66.