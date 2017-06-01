Tigers net five on All-District/Snow named Tri-Utility Player of the Year

Posted by : admin | On : June 1, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Ethan Snow led a group of five Tiger baseball players who earned a spot on the District 18-3A All-District Baseball team in a vote of district coaches at their end of the season meeting. Coaches from the district nominate players and the coaches vote on each player nominated.

Snow was named the Tri-Utility Player of the Year along with Palestine Westwood senior Kolton Bentley and Teague senior Brad Smith.

Being selected for first-team honors were senior Tyler Russell and Tyler Crawford. Garnering second-team honors were sophomore Cully McCoy and junior Jake Lee.

Most Valuable Player of the district went to Teague’s Jaylon Davis, Defensive Player of the Year was Cooper Jones of Teague and Offensive Player of the Year went to Rhett Read of Leon.

Pitcher of the Year was Franklin’s T.J. Brumley, Newcomer of the Year was Jarrett Fishbeck of Buffalo with Coach of the Year going to Teague’s Jeff Callahan.

The Tigers went 9-10 overall on the sason and 5-7 in District 18-3A play this season and missed the playoffs.