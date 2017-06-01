Henderson County Grand Jury Report

ATHENS–District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the January-June term 2017 returned 35 True Bills May 17. In addition, six cases are indicted under seal. They include:

• Kawliger Lee Connelly, 41, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS).

• Cecil Ray Collum, 49, Malakoff, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.

• Walter Edward George, Jr, 49, Mabank, indicted for Assault.

• Jack Roy Thornton, 31, Kemp, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

• Matthew Wayne Harris, 34, Athens, indicted for two counts of PCS.

• Matthew James Davis Moreland, 18, Athens, indicted for two counts of PCS.

• Ernest Raydell Smalley, 24, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group One (PG1).

• Bruneswick Lakeith Jones, 45, Athens, indicted for PCS.

• James Randolph Sockwell, 36, Athens, indicted for PCS.

• Gary William McCord, 23, Trinidad, indicted for PCS.

• Donald Preston Walsh, JR, 33, Tyler, indicted for Assault.

• Joshua Michael Ochoa, 38, Malakoff, indicted for PCS.

• Jared Isaac Galindo, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Aggravated Assault.

• Amy Lynn Smith, 37, Trinidad, indicted for PCS.

• Ivory Lewis Brown, 70, Athens, indicted for Theft.

• Becky Lynn Kemp, 38, Brownsboro, indicted for PCS.

• Casey Wayne Housewright, 36, Trinidad, indicted for PCS.

• Justin Tyler Beamon, 25, Mabank, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

• Joseph Anthony Ask, 34, Athens, indicted for PCS.

• Angelina Francesca McNabb Ferguson, 44, Tyler, indicted for PCS.

• Jesus Salidavar (a.k.a. Armando Zavala), 33, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention.

• David Wayne Sumrall, 46, Malakoff, indicted for Assault.

• Tray Daniel Walters, 24, Kemp, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Cynthia Ann Sonoff Hodges, 46, Corsicana, indicted for PCS.

• Maurice Cartez Miller, 38, Athens, indicted for PCS. Callie Lanae Chalk, 25, Kemp, indicted for PCS.

• James Robert Huffaker, 58, Kemp, indicted for PCS.

• Bobbie Renee Carroll, 42, Kemp, indicted for Prohibited Substances and Items in Correctional Facility.

• Travis Brax Davis, 19, Murchison, indicted for Burglary.

• Roger Allen Coleman, Jr, 46, Mabank, indicted for Forgery.

• Javier Castaneda, Jr, 18, Athens, indicted for Burglary.

• Scotty Lemond Barker, 34, Athens, indicted for Burglary of Vehicle.

• Brad Wesley McGuire, 26, Athens, indicted for PCS.

• Christopher Emil Mireles, 33, Tyler, indicted for Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Burglary, three counts and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

• Billy Ray Clark, 48, Athens, indicted for PCS.

