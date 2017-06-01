Cross Roads tallies eight honors/Cunningham named Pitcher of the Year, Stanfield Catcher of the Year

June 1, 2017

The News Staff Reports

CROSS ROADS–Eight Cross Roads High School softball players earned All-District honors in a meeting of District 20-2A/A coaches, including Gracyn Cunningham garnering Pitcher of the Year honors and her battery mate Bailee Stanfield earning the Class 2A Catcher of the Year award.

Being selected to the First Team All-District team was Hannah Latham and Marilyn Alvarado. Second team honors went to Lady Bobcats Haylie Wilcox, Sara Spivey and Macy Mattingly. Honorable Mention went to Bri Arden.

The Lady Bobcats also had seven players selected as Academic All-District members. Willcox, Spivey, Mattingly, Lathan, Alvarado, Stanfield and Cunningham each earned the distinction.

The Lady Bobcats made it to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals before losing to Joaquin 5-0 in a one-game playoff.