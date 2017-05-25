Trojans fall in quarterfinals /Final game for Trinidad seniors

The News Staff Reports

BULLARD–The Trinidad Trojans’ season came to an end after dropping games two and three to Union Hill in the Class A Region III Quarterfinals May 18-19 at Hubbard High School.

After winning game one of the series 6-3, the Trojans lost games two and three by scores of 14-7 and 22-13. The Trojans end the season with a record of 10-12.

In game one, Nate Williams pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

The Trojans got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. After Williams reached on an error and moved to third on a passed ball, J. Ayala was hit by a pitch and stole second. Jayden Walden drove in Williams with a groundout and K. Eastman scored Ayala with a single to left. Union Hill got one of the runs back in the top of the second to make it 2-1.

The Trojans added to the lead with a run in the third after Jerry Bannister reached on an error and scored on an error after a Walden grounder. Trinidad scored twice in the fourth. With two outs, Tristian Fletcher reached on an error and moved to third on yet another Union Hill error. Bannister doubled to score Fletcher and Williams to extend the lead to 5-1.

Union Hill scored two runs in the fifth to make it 5-3, but the Trojans added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 6-3 final.

In game two, Union Hill took a quick 3-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as Trinidad came back with four runs in the top of the second. Union Hill regained the lead with a three-run third to go up 6-4 and broke it open with four runs in the fourth for a 10-5 lead. The Trojans got single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth but it wasn’t enough as Union Hill would add four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.

Ayala led the Trojans with two hits in three at-bats with a run scored and an RBI. Williams, Bannister, Walden, Eastman, Zach Stanfield and Snider each had a hit for the Trojans. Bannister drove in three runs in the game-two loss. The Trojans committed six errors in the game that led to eight unearned runs.

In game three, Walden led the offense by going 3-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Williams, Bannister, Ayala and Jaden Garcia each had hits in the game.