Peggy Smith

Posted by : admin | On : May 25, 2017

Peggy Smith, wife of local attorney Don G. Smith, died on May 19, 2017. She was a resident of Park Highland Nursing Home in Athens for the past several years.

In the mid 1930’s two angels were born in the Hill County to Harry and Ruby Griffin, twin girls Peggy and Patsy. Don was married to Pat for 30 years before cancer took her from him. Peggy had never married. Peggy and I were married in 1997. And the twins are together again.

I can see them now holding hands strolling along the streets of pure gold. I sure do miss y’all.

She was preceded by her twin sister, Pat Smith, who died on May 24, 1996.

Peggy is survived by her husband Don and various nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on May 25, 2017 (today) at 10 a.m. at the Payne Springs Cemetery.

Tearfully,

Don