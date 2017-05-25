New Mayor and council member take office

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The newly elected mayor and council member took their seats in Athens Monday night after winning their respective elections earlier this month.

Mayor Monte Montgomery and councilwoman Toni Clay began serving two-year terms after taking oaths of office. Montgomery was sworn in as mayor by County Judge Richard Sanders, and Clay was sworn in as a council member by City Secretary Bonnie Hambrick.

Outgoing Mayor Jerry Don Vaught received a standing ovation when Mayor Pro-tem Tres Winn presented him with a certificate commemorating Vaught’s 10 years on the council, including five as mayor.

Vaught had many kind words during a short speech, including praising the people of Athens for taking care of each other and being wonderful friends to him. “You can’t take that away from Athens,” he said.

Vaught also spoke highly of City Manager Philip Rodriguez, who took over the post in March 2015.

“You’ve turned this city around, and made it outstanding,” Vaught said. “It needed to be done for over 20 years. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t know where we’d be.”

In other action:

• Fire Chief John McQueary presented Life Saving Awards to Sarah Barnes, Johnathan Toney and Jay Kinzer;

• Mayor Jerry Don Vaught read a proclamation declaring May as Historic Preservation Month;

• the council approved a re-plat of lots at 600 E. Tyler St. for the future ABC Auto;

• Aaron Smith was reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission; and

• the council approved a second reading of an amendment to an ordinance, thereby creating the Cultural Resources Commission.