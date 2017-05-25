John Mark Jumper

Bro. John Mark Jumper of Trinidad left the walks of this earth and entered into his eternal home with our heavenly father on May 11, 2017.

John was born in Dallas to Samuel Augustus Jumper and Gladys Gertrude Chatham Jumper.

He married the love of his life Mary Elizabeth “Patsy” Hughes on April 21, 1951 in Cayuga. They celebrated 66 blessed years of marriage this year.

John retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He traveled and was stationed in California, Hawaii, Michigan, England, Japan and Texas during his career. While in the service he earned many medals and honors.

He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Gladys Jumper, brothers Bill Jumper, Stephen Jumper, Jesse Jumper, Daniel Jumper and sisters Mary Lucas, Bernice Green, Martha Rogers and Naomi Ruth Jumper.

John is survived by his loving wife Mary “Patsy” Jumper, daughters Elaine Wallace, Sharon Bamburg, Karen Hylla and husband Dan Hylla, grandchildren John Gray and wife Michelle, Jason Gray and wife Liza, Meghan Wallace and Kelli Marvel. His legacy continues with twelve great-grandchildren Ty Gray, Cheyenne Gray, Aidan Gray, Joshua Gray Landyn Gray, Chance McNabb, John Simpson, Rylee Marvel, Kyrstyn Yates, Kaylian Yates, Amiliah Kyer and Victoria Kyer.

Visitation was held May 19 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

Service was held May 20 at Hilltop Worship Center with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating. Interment followed at the Judson Cemetery in Cayuga.

Memorials can be made to Hilltop Worship Center in care of the mission’s department.