Athens’ Young inks with Navarro

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Athens High School senior defender Raygan Young will continue her soccer career in college after signing on Wednesday, May 17 to play for Navarro College. Raygan was a team captain as a senior, an All-District Utility Player of the Year, All-State Player, and played varsity throughout high school, the last three as a starter.

“Raygan has done a magnificent job leading this team,” Athens High School Girls Soccer Coach Mark Hall said. “She’s not only a great player, she’s also a scholar.”

Young helped lead the Lady Hornets soccer team to the UIL State Semifinals before being ousted by eventual state champion Stephenville. The Navarro Bulldogs soccer program has won eight Region XIV championships and seven district championships.