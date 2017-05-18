Malakoff falls 4-2 in quarterfinals

The News Staff Reports

RED OAK–One tough inning cost the Malakoff Lady Tigers in their 4-2 loss to Grandview in the regional quarterfinals May 12 in Red Oak.

The Lady Tigers gave up four runs in the fourth inning to the Lady Zebras, the only inning Grandview scored in, but it was enough to propel them to the next round.

The Lady Tigers came out swinging against the District 17-3A champion Lady Zebras, scoring two runs in the first inning to take a quick 2-0 lead. Chyann Jarrett was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a bunt single by Claire Spivey. Abby Terzis doubled to left to drive both runners in for the lead.

The game stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning. Brooke Prewitt reach on an error and scored on a single by Alexis Galvan to cut the Lady Tiger lead to 2-1. After an error brought in another run, Kami Flores singled to score Galvan to give Grandview the lead. A single by Emily Little scored the fourth run of the inning for the Lady Zebras.

The Lady Tigers threatened in the fifth inning, getting two runners on after a double and a walk, but Grandview pitcher Brooke Blackwell struck out the next two hitters to end the threat.

Spivey finished the game 3-3 with a run scored and a walk, Abby Terzis was 1-4 and drove in the two Lady Tiger runs, Jarrett scored the other run for the Malakoff. Chaney Tart pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one. Only two of the runs were earned.

The Lady Tigers end their season at area champions and regional quarterfinalists with a record of 24-8-1.