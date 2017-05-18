Board hears requests for new equipment

Posted by : admin | On : May 18, 2017

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–Malakoff ISD board members heard about stellar achievements from Agricultural Science Teacher Kenneth Hancock at the May 15 meeting.Hancock, along with several of his students gave a compelling presentation highlighting their record year in achievements as well as the year-after-year growth of the program. Currently, they have 158 students in the FFA roster.Hancock then submitted a list of needs of shop equipment badly in need of replacement, a list of eight items with five being highlighted as immediate needs. “Most of the equipment,” Hancock said, “was in use when you were students,” addressing the board.All the items submitted included a low bid and a slightly better option. There was some discussion as to whether the better options would last longer and therefore make better sense. Questions also came up as to shipping costs. The top five need samounted to $49,523.50 and $69,377.50 if items six through eight were added in. After discussion of going with the better items in some cases, the total came to $82,877.MISD Business Manager Kim Spencer pointed out that none of the bids had been run through her office and that there may be discounts not taken into consideration in the proposal. The board agreed to table the request and revisit it when more complete information was available. The target date is the next board meeting June 19. Superintendent Perry added “We would like this to be in place for next year’s class.”The board took action on the proposal for covered batting cages, going with a 70’ by 70’ metal enclosure to be located between the softball and baseball fields so that both can take advantage of it. The enclosure will allow the students to practice in wet weather and when the fields are muddy. The board approved the bid submitted by Hayes and Company for $82,475.30. The proposal included an eight-foot high fence to keep out possible vandals.In other business, the board:• approved an Interlocal Agreement with Trinidad ISD and Murchison ISD for Special Education Services and• awarded a Depository Contract to continue with First State Bank of Malakoff.