Lady Tigers sweep Whitney/Tigers to face Grandview in regional quarterfinals

May 11, 2017



The News Staff Reports

WAXAHACHIE–The Malakoff Lady Tigers continued their winning ways, beating Whitney 5-2 and 11-4 to complete the sweep of the Wildcats and advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Lady Tigers will face District 17-3A champion Grandview at 7:30 pm. tonight, May 12 in Red Oak. The series will be one game, so the winner will move on to play in the regional semifinals next week.

In the first game of the series, Chyann Jarrett was 2-4 with two runs scored and Chaney Tart finished 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored, as well as driving in a run. Abby Terzis, Cheyanne Robertson and Hannah Terzis each had a hit in the game, with Hannah Terzis adding an RBI. Joey White scored the other run for the Lady Tigers.

Malakoff wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning. Jarrett singled to short to start the inning and advanced on an error by the shortstop. Tart drove home Jarrett with a single to left to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Whitney answered in their half of the inning, plating two runs on a walk, a sacrifice bunt, a single and a triple that drove home both runs.

The Lady Tigers tied it in the third when White walked, went to second on a groundout and scored on Abby Terzis’ double.

Malakoff struck for another run in the fifth. Tart doubled, moved to third on a couple of sacrifices and scored on a Hannah Terzis single to left.

The Lady Tigers added two insurance runs in the seventh. Jarrett singled, Tart walked and two runs scored on two errors by Whitney. Tart threw a complete game, giving up two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out eight for the win.

In game two, the Lady Tigers’ Jarrett and Claire Spivey each went 2-4 with a run scored and two RBIs to help Malakoff in the sweep. Robertson and White both finished 2-3 with a run scored, Jaci Spiva was 1-3 and scored two runs, and Tart and Abby Terzis both finished 1-3 with a run and an RBI each. Jewell Jones drove in a run in the game as well.

Malakoff trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the second, but scored twice to take the lead. Robertson singled to begin the inning. After two were out, Spiva walked and White singled to load the bases. Jarrett singled to center to drive in two runs.

The Lady Tigers added three more runs in the fourth. Spiva doubled, White singled and Spivey doubled to drive in two runs. Spivey scored on a single by Tart for a 5-1 lead.

Malakoff broke the game open in the sixth. Jarrett doubled and Tart walked to put two runners on. Abby Terzis singled to drive in Jarrett. Tart scored on an error by the third baseman and Terzis scored the eighth run of the game on a fielder’s choice by Jones. Whitney scored three times in the seventh on a single, a double and a home run, but could get no closer.

Tart pitched another complete game for the win, giving up four runs on 10 hits, walking three and striking out three batters.