Sandra Henderson

Posted by : admin | On : May 4, 2017

Sandra Henderson, 74, of Athens passed away April 26, 2017. Sandra was born April 27, 1942 in Dallas to Raymond and Dorthy Louise Henderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Henderson and Dorthy Henderson, sisters Marilyn “Babe” Allen and Carolin Henderson and brother Bobby Ray Henderson.

She is survived by her children Sherrie and husband David Whiteley, Raman Nassar, Shannon Baland Fate and wife Debbie Warren, Tonya and husband Manuel Salinas, brothers Teddy and wife Debbie Henderson, Jimmy Don and wife Patty Henderson, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m Sunday, May 7 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff with Bro. Brian Chance officiating.