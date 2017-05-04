Lady Tigers win series/Earn bi-district championship

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Lady Tigers advanced to the area round of the UIL state softball playoffs after sweeping Blooming Grove April 27 and 29. The Lady Tigers won game one 10-2 on Thursday and came back on Saturday to shut out Blooming Grove 4-0.

In game one, the Lady Tigers pounded out 13 hits, including nine in the fifth and sixth innings, when they blew open a 3-2 game with seven runs to take a 10-2 lead. Chaney Tart was 2-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in, including a home run. Joey White was 3-4 with three runs scored and Chyann Jarrett finished the game 2-4 with two runs scored. Abby Terzis was 1-1 with a run scored and two RBIs., Cheyanne Robertson was 1-4 with a run and an RBI, Hanna Terzis finished the game 2-4 with a run batted in and Jaci Spiva was 1-3 with an RBI. Jewell Jones also had a hit for the Lady Tigers.

Tart got the win for the Lady Tigers, pitching all seven innings and giving up only two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out 10 Blooming Grove hitters.

In game two Saturday at Blooming Grove, Tart pitched a complete-game shutout to wrap up the series for the Lady Tigers. Tart gave up only four hits, walked two and struck out 10 in the victory. Claire Spivey was 2-4 with a run scored, Tart was 1-3 and drove in a run, Hannah Terzis finished with three hits in four at-bats with a run batted in and Abby Terzis was 1-4 with a run scored.

The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double by Spivey and an RBI single from Tart. The score stayed 1-0 until the sixth, when Malakoff added another run on a double by Hannah Terzis a walk from Jones and a single by E. White to make it 2-0. The Lady Tigers got two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Abby Terzis singled with two outs, moved to second on a catcher’s interference, putting Robertson at first and a double by Hannah Terzis. An RBI single by Spiva made it 4-0.

The Lady Tigers are now 22-7 on the season and will play Whitney in the area round of the playoffs. Game one will be at 7 pm. Friday, May 5, in Waxahachie. Game two will be at noon Saturday in Waxahachie. Game three, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.