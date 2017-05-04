Airheart qualifies for Austin

Posted by : admin | On : May 4, 2017



The News Staff Reports

PFLUGERVILLE–Trinidad High School junior track athlete Erica Airheart will be competing at the UIL State Track and Field Meet after qualifying as the wild card in the triple jump at the regional meet April 28-29 in Pflugerville.

Airheart finished third at the regional meet, but having the next best non-advancing jump in the state qualifies her for the state meet, which will be held May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

Her jump of 36 feet, six inches was a personal best and just one and a half inches behind the second-place finisher. The jump was the not only the third best in the region, but in the state as well, as the top three at the state meet are from region four. Airheart will compete at 8 a.m. Friday, May 12.

Airheart also qualified for regionals in the high jump, where she had a seventh-place finish, with a height of four feet, eight inches.

Eryn Airheart finished 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:17.09. the third regional qualifier for the Lady Trojans, Ashlee Stevenson, was 16th in the long jump with a distance of nine feet, eight and three quarter inches.