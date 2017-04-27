Malakoff sends 18 to regionals

The News Staff Reports

TEAGUE–The Malakoff Tigers and Lady Tigers had a great day at the area meet in Teague April 20. The two teams had numerous athletes qualify for the regional meet, which will be held April 28-29 at Baylor University. The top four finishers from the area meet qualify for the regional meet.

Malakoff senior Tyler Russell heads to regionals in the high jump and is the defending state champion. Russell will also compete in the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump after winning all three events at the area meet. QT Barker was first in the 100-meter dash and Jack Patton finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the field events, Payton Lowrie finished second in the shot put, with Danyall Littleton taking third place in the same event. Larry Coker won the discus. Rowdy Dunklin finished fourth in the high jump, Braeshawn Williams was fourth in the long jump and Sha’Zarrion Bailey was fourth in the pole vault.

The Tiger 4×100 relay team of JaQuaylon Hart, Braeshawn Williams, Barker and Russell finished first, as well as the 4×400 relay team of Barker, Xavier McCullar, Jaterian Walker and Russell.

The Lady Tigers are sending Kenzi Crist to regionals in the high jump and the 100-meter hurdles. Jalie Dawson qualified in the 100-meter run, Joey White in the 400-meter run, Cameron Roberts in the 800-meter run and Charlsey Stearman in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.

Paton Willbanks qualified in the pole vault and Keikei Walker in the long jump. The 4×100 relay team of Walker, Monica Oviedo, White, Dawson and the 4×200 relay team of Walker, Daja Barron, Oviedo and Dawson will be competing at regionals.

The top two finishers in each event at regionals will qualify for the state track and field meet May 12-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus.