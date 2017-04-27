Lady Tigers shut out Athens, 4-0/Tart limits Lady Hornets to four hits, strikes out five

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Lady Tiger Chaney Tart threw a complete-game four-hit shutout in Malakoff’s 4-0 victory over Athens April 21 in a warm-up game for both teams before starting bi-district play.

Tart was dominant in the game, throwing only 91 pitches, striking out five and walking two. Offensively, Tart was 1-2 with a run scored and drew a walk. Abby Terzis led the Lady Tigers by going 2-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Athens’ Kristin House also threw a complete game, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits, walking four and striking out two.

The Lady Tigers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the first inning. Chyann Jarrett walked on four pitches to start the inning. With two outs, Abby Terzis singled to score Jarrett. Cheyanne Robertson walked and Terzis scored after moving to third and then home on two passed balls.

Malakoff made it 4-0 in the bottom of the third. Joey White singled, moved to second on a Tart walk and both runners scored on an Abby Terzis double to left.

White went 1-3 with a run scored and Jaci Spiva was 1-3 for the Lady Tigers. Jarrett walked twice and scored a run and Robertson drew a walk in the game.

For Athens, Tyler Greene, Bianca Garcia and Jennifer Bradford each finished the night 1-3. Bailey Collins was 1-2 for the Lady Hornets. Athens falls to 11-14 on the season. The Lady Hornets will face China Spring in a best of three series. Game two will be played April 28 beginning at 5 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will begin 30 minutes after game two concludes.

The Lady Tigers improve to 20-6-1 and have won 14 straight games. Malakoff’s last loss was a 7-6 loss to Class 5A Mansfield Summit March 4.

The Lady Tigers will play Saturday, April 29 in game two of their bi-district playoff series against Blooming Grove. Game two will begin at 1 p.m. with game three starting 30 minutes after game two if necessary.