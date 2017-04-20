Tigers maul Westwood, 16-6/Fall to Elkhart 7-2 in district clash

Posted by : admin | On : April 20, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Westwood in the 16-6 victory April 13. The Tigers fell to Elkhart in their latest game, losing 7-2 to the Elks April 18.

Malakoff had 12 hits and walked eight times to run-rule Westwood after six innings.

Tyler Russell led the offensive onslaught by going 3-5 with two runs scored and six runs batted in and Tyler Crawford chipped in by getting three hits in four at-bats, driving in three runs and scoring two more.

Ethan Snow got the victory for the Tigers, throwing five and a third innings, giving up five runs on five hits and striking out five, while walking six.

The Tigers wasted no time getting the offense going, scoring three runs in the first inning on a Crawford single, a Cully McCoy double and an RBI walk by Chase Busch.

The lead disappeared in the top of the third as Westwood scored four times to take a one-run lead on two free passes and three hits, including a double.

The Tigers took the lead again in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring three times, highlighted by a Russell triple that drove in two runs. A Crawford single drove in the other run. Westwood would not go away, scoring a run in the top of the fifth to make it a one-run game again.

Malakoff put the game away in the bottom of the fifth inning. D. Kennedy started the inning with a walk, S. Black walked and with one out Zee Bailey walked to load the bases. Jake Lee hit a ground ball to third and reached on an error, allowing Kennedy to score. Russell laced a double to center field scoring two runs. Lee was out trying to advance. After a Snow walk put men on first and third with two outs, Crawford had his third hit of the game, driving in both runners to make it 11-5. McCoy singled and Dakota Burkhalter doubled to drive in two more runs, making it 13-5. Burkhalter stole third and scored on a passed ball for the eighth run of the inning.

After a Westwood run in the top of the sixth brought the score to 14-6, Malakoff ended it in the bottom half o the inning.

Chase Busch doubled and L. Rogers walked. After a groundout, Russell got his fourth hit and fifth and sixth runs batted in of the game on another double to center, scoring both runners and ending the game on the mercy rule.

McCoy went 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Burkhalter was 1-3 with a run and two RBI. Chase Busch had two doubles, two runs and a run batted in. Lee scored two runs and had an RBI.

Every Tiger player that entered the game scored at least one run.

With the win against Westwood and the loss to Elkhart April 18, the Tigers’ record now stands at 7-9 overall on the season and 4-5 in district play with two games remaining. The Tigers will host Frankston at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. The Tigers are in a fight for the fourth playoff spot, and the game with Frankston will help decide the final standings.