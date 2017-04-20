Tiger track team wins district meet/Lady Tigers finish second

April 20, 2017

The News Staff Reports

PALESTINE–The Malakoff boys track team edged Teague High School by one point at the District 18-3A meet in Palestine April 11-12, to win the district championship. Malakoff scored 140.3 points and Teague finished with 139. Elkhart finished third with 126.6 and Westwood fourth with 84 points. The top four teams advance to the area meet to be held April 19 in Teague.

The Malakoff girls team finished second at the district meet with 132 points. Elkhart won the district title with 199 points. Westwood and Teague came in third and fourth, respectively.

Tyler Russell won the long jump with a leap of 21-0 1/2 with teammate Braeshawn Williams taking second with a jump of 20-4. Russell also took first in the high jump, clearing 6-6 with Rowdy Dunklin finishing second with a jump of 6-2. In the pole vault, Sha’zarian Bailey finished third with a vault of 10-6 to advance. Payton Lowery finished third in the shot put with a put of 42-9 3/4 and Danyal Little placed fourth with a 41-7 1/4 put. Larry Coker took third in the discus at 134-3 with Littleton finishing fourth with a throw of 128-9.

Jaterian Walker took fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.40. Jack Patton won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.96 seconds. Quarterio Barker took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.73 seconds. In the 400-meter dash,

Xavier McCullar finished third with a time of 51.21 and Russell won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.06 seconds.

The Tigers’ 4×100 Relay team won with a time of 42.42 seconds and the 4×400 Relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:45.59.

Keiundryia Walker finished second in the long jump with a bound of 15-6 1/4, with Joey White finishing third at 15-3 3/4. Mackenzie Crist was third in the high jump, clearing 4-10 and Paton Willbanks finished fourth with a jump of 4-8. Willbanks won the pole vault with a height of 7-6. In the shot put, Shakera Thompson was fourth with a distance of 33-4 1/4. Hailey Myers was third in the 3200-meter run, finishing with a time of 13:42.18. White took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.77, Jalie Dawson second in the 100-meter dash with a 12.92 second time and Charlsey Stearman finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.71 seconds. Stearman also took third in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking a 16.78 second time, with Crist finishing fourth at 17.04 seconds.

Malakoff’s 4×100 Relay team took second with a time of 50.46, the 4×200 team third with a 1:51.06 and the 4×400 Relay team placed third with a 4:30.61 to advance to the area meet.