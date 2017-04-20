Malakoff ISD to become ‘District of Innovation’/Board trustee Jerry Spiva sworn in

Posted by : admin | On : April 20, 2017

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–In a unanimous decision, the Malakoff Board of Trustees voted for a resolution to become a “District of Innovation.” The “District of Innovation” was created by the passing of HB 1842 in the 84th Legislative Session and allows traditional independent school districts to assess most of the flexibilities that are available to open enrollment charter schools.To be eligible, a school district must be rated acceptable in its most recent academic rating. “Being a District of Innovation is all about local control,” said MISD Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology Mike Burns. “We will have control over our school calendar start and end dates, class size and teacher ratio, teacher certification, contracts and appraisal systems.”Things that cannot be changed include elected board of trustees, along with their duties and powers, curriculum and graduation requirements, open meetings, public records and other state and federal laws outside the Texas Education Code which apply to schools.Once the resolution passed, the board meeting counted as a required public meeting and a District of Innovation Committee was named and includes Superintendent Perry, Assistant Superintendent Sybil Norris, principals and teachers from several campuses, community members and board member Peggy Dewberry. The committee will now work on the innovations they want to develop.Jerry Spiva was appointed to replace board trustee Dustin Youngman who recently resigned. Spiva ran in the last school board election, garnering the next highest number of votes.In other business, the board:• passed Update 107 to district policy,• passed amendments to the budget to accommodate increases in post-season travel. MISD One-Act Play, several academic students and sports students have gone on to compete at state this year,• discussed repairs to be made over the summer to the high school, Malakoff Elementary, Malakoff Middle School and the Orr Campus and• agreed to no more than $35,000 to be spent on replacing playground equipment at Malakoff Elementary School for 4th and 5th grade students. The board reviewed several bids and agreed to take teacher input before making a final decision.