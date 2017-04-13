Tigers win in extra innings, 8-7/Lee single earns Malakoff walk-off win

The News Staff Report

MALAKOFF–Jake Lee singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in Zee Bailey, who had doubled, leading the Malakoff Tigers to an 8-7 comeback victory over Fairfield April 7.

The Tigers got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Spencer Grisham started the inning off with a walk and moved to second on a Cully McCoy single to left. Dalton Burkhalter tripled to right to drive in both runners.

Fairfield answered the two Tiger runs with five of their own in the top of the third inning on three hits and four walks to go up 5-2. Fairfield added another run in the top of the fourth inning to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Seth Black walked to begin the frame and with one out Lee walked putting runners at first and second. Tyler Russell drove a single to center to load the bases and Ethan Snow tripled to center to clear the bases and move the Tigers to within a run. With two outs, Tyler Crawford singled to tie the game at six.

Fairfield again took the lead on a walk and an error to go back up 7-6. Malakoff tied the score in the bottom half of the sixth inning. With one out, Black walked and Bailey had a bunt single to move Black to second base. Lee singled to drive in Black and tie the score again, setting up the eighth inning drama.

Fairfield had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the seventh, putting two runners on with just one out, but McCoy came on to strike out the next two hitters to keep the game tied. McCoy shut the Eagles down in order in the top of the eighth, leading to the drama in the bottom half of the inning.

Lee finished the night 2-2 with a run scored and two RBI, along with three walks. Snow was 1-3 with three runs batted in and Crawford went 1-2 with an RBI. Black walked twice and scored two runs, Bailey and Russell both went 1-4 with a run scored and McCoy finished the night 1-3 with a walk and a run scored. Grisham also scored a run for the Tigers.

Malakoff improves to 3-4 in district play and will be in action at 6 p.m. April 13 when they host Westwood.