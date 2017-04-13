Malakoff Rotary looking to expand membership

Posted by : admin | On : April 13, 2017

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

MALAKOFF–Malakoff Rotary, a staple of the community since 1939, is looking for new members, said club President Carlos Padron.

“Our meetings allow members of the community to make connections and to share the good news of serving others,” Padron said. “The Rotary Club has played a big role in Malakoff’s business community, its schools and among its people for more than 75 years,” he added. “Some of the most well-known names in Malakoff history have been Rotary members.”

Locally, Malakoff Rotary raises scholarship money for Malakoff and Cross Roads high school students, sends junior students from both schools to Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp at Clements Boy Scout Ranch in Athens, is involved in welcoming Malakoff ISD staffers back to school, and provides customized dictionaries to Malakoff and Tool elementary school third-graders, among other activities.

Malakoff Rotary is also part of an international group of clubs that has nearly eradicated polio around the world, has fought famine and thirst in Africa, and is known worldwide for its motto, “Service Above Self.”

Some members have multi-generation connections with Rotary, while others have been totally new to the club. The club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Flagg House, home of the Malakoff Historical Society and Museum, as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

Members share weekly duties of presenting a program, or bringing a guest speaker. Those speakers or programs can deal with important local issues and include elected officials, students from local schools who have achieved notable success or from the Malakoff club’s sponsored Interact group at Malakoff High School, who perform service projects like their parent club.

Malakoff Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at 12 p.m. Those interested in joining the club may contact Carlos Padron at (903) 203-8973.