Athens advances to state

Posted by : admin | On : April 13, 2017

The News Staff Report

TYLER–The Athens Lady Hornets are heading to the state soccer tournament. Athens beat Mabank 4-2 in the regional semifinals April 10 and routed Terrell a day later to advance to the state soccer tournament for the first time in school history. The Lady Hornets reached the regional finals last year before losing to Kilgore 7-0. They made sure that didn’t happen this year.

In the regional final, the Lady Hornets got on the board just six minutes into the game on a Ragan Young free kick to take a 1-0 lead. Just two and a half minutes later, Kyra Robison scored off an assist by senior captain Makayle Traxson.

The Lady Hornets added to their lead with just under 18 minutes left in the half as Traxson scored. Terrell would get on the board three minutes later to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Lady Hornets would add another goal before halftime as Robison scored her second of the game off another assist from Traxson.

Traxson would score her second of the game with about 30 minutes remaining in the game to make it 5-1. Terrell would add a goal on a corner kick to get to within 5-2, but Traxson earned a hat trick with her third of the game on a breakaway with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Athens reached the regional finals by beating Mabank the day before. In that game, the Lady Hornets took a 3-0 lead on two goals from Robison and a goal from Traxson before Mabank made it interesting in the second half. Catherine Turner scored off an assist from Brittni Anthony to cut the Athens lead to 3-1 with 23 minutes left. Turner scored again with 10 minutes left to make it 3-2, but Traxson scored on a breakaway with three and a half minutes left for a 4-2 lead.

Traxson came back into the game after breaking her nose midway through the first half after colliding with Mabank’s Madison Vincik. Both players had to leave the game, but both returned in the second half.

Athens improves to 15-10-2 heading into the state tournament.

Results of the state tournament games will be in the next issue of The News.