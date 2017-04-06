Lady Hornets beats Kilgore/Advance to play Mabank in Region II Semifinals

The News Staff Reports

TYLER–The Athens Lady Hornets are heading back to the Regional Semifinals. Athens beat Kilgore in penalty kicks 3-1 after the two teams ended regulation in a 2-2 tie and were tied after two extra periods at 4-4.

The Lady Hornets will face Mabank in the semifinals, who beat Princeton 4-3 in penalty kicks in the other quarterfinal game played at Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson.

Athens got goals from Kyra Robison, Isabel Villedas and Rachel Young, and Athens goalkeeper Lewis stopped four Kilgore penalty kicks to seal the win for the Lady Hornets.

Athens took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Kate Nieto and Robison. Kilgore stormed back to tie it at two in the second half on goals by Leslie Bennett and Maliyah Howard to forge the 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. Both teams got their offense going in the two extra periods.

Kilgore struck first in the first overtime on a goal by Katy Raby. Nieto scored for the Lady Hornets just two and a half minutes into the second overtime to tie the game at three. With just over two minutes to play in the second overtime, Taylor Stiles scored giving the Lady Hornets a 4-3 lead, but Raby booted in a penalty kick with just 29 seconds remaining to force the shootout.

Athens improves to 13-10-2 on the season.