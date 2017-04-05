Athens ISD construction moves forward/Academics strong as buildings rise across Hornet Nation

By Toni Garrard Clay

AISD Communications Coordinator

ATHENS–Thanks to a solid foundation of community support, 2017 is a year of building at Athens ISD — literally. Topnotch instruction and dedicated leadership continue to flourish within the walls of each campus while new walls rise around the district.

At Athens High School, the courtyard that once stood empty between the main building and the high school annex is now a construction zone. A new structure is rising up to tie the two facilities together into a single footprint.

A Career and Technical Education (CTE) building to the north of the annex is on track to be completed for the fall of 2017, and within the main high school building, renovation of existing space is planned. Upon completion, AHS students will enjoy new science classrooms, a new and larger shop class, and a new gym that will allow all students to assemble under roof in one space for the first time in years.

“This building project is not only good for the students and staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Blake Stiles, “it’s good for the community at large. I believe strongly, as I know others do, that as our schools thrive, so do our communities. This is an important and critical moment for us all.”

In addition to the work at the high school, all three elementary schools, which accommodate grades pre-K through fifth, are part of the master construction plan. The work there – which should be finished by or near the 2017-2018 school year – includes a new and larger library at Central Athens and new assembly/activity spaces at Bel Air and South Athens.

Just in time for the 2017 football season, the public will also enjoy brand new (greatly needed) restroom facilities at Bruce Field. The restrooms are part of a building on the east end of Bruce Field that will also serve concessions to both home and visitor sides. On the west end, a new field house will accommodate a weight room, the football program and the girls and boys soccer programs.

Even as construction continues, the primary focus remains on what happens in the classroom. All Athens ISD campuses once again “Met Standard” on the most recent Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings. Public schools in Texas receive one of three ratings: met standard, met alternate standard or improvement required. In order to meet standard, a school must satisfy criteria in areas such as student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness. Athens ISD has done that at all three elementary campuses, the middle school and high school, securing a districtwide “met standard” label. In addition, banners of academic achievement continue to flourish across the district.

In other news, Athens ISD, in conjunction with Trinity Valley Community College, will begin offering an HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) certification program to Athens High School students in the fall of 2017. The program is possible thanks to AISD securing a Texas Workforce Commission Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant which covers 95 percent of the purchasing price for necessary training equipment.

AISD’s attention to detail when it comes to financial matters was reflected once again in the most recent report of the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System. The district achieved a perfect score of 100 points and an accompanying “superior” rating.

As 2016 came to a close, the board of trustees was also informed that the TEA awarded $120,339 in compensatory funding to the school district through the Highly Qualified Pre-K Grant Program. Money spent on pre-K for supplemental curriculum, progress monitoring, highly-qualified teacher professional development, parent involvement and technology is reimbursed through the grant.

“Athens ISD is a leader among school districts in East Texas,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims. “We have outstanding instructors and outstanding leadership at each of our campuses. In fact, we have some of the absolute finest campus-level leaders anywhere around. It’s a great time to be a Hornet.”