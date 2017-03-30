Trojans excel at Kemp Relays

By Rollin Hadsell

The News Staff Writer

KEMP–Trinidad Trojan track athletes recently participated in the ’Jacket Relays at Yellowjacket Stadium in Kemp on March 24. Four athletes placed in five individual events at the meet that was comprised of larger Class 3A schools. Trinidad was the smallest school attending the meet.

In the boys’ division, Jerry Bannister placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.83. Seth Monroe finished sixth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 15.03.

On the girls side, Mystic McClintock placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 19.60. Erica Airheart finished tied for first in the high jump event with a jump of four feet- eight inches, tying with two other athletes. Airheart also placed second in the triple jump, finishing with a distance of 32 feet, nine inches. Airheart’s jump was almost five feet further than the third place jump.

The Trinidad varsity girls 4 x 100 M Relay team made up of Airheart, Ashlee Stevenson, Jade Shoulders and Uneka Grant finished sixth in the event with a time of 1:01.57.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans are getting set for their district meet, which will be April 13 in Teague.