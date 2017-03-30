Tigers hold on for 12-10 win/

Posted by : admin | On : March 30, 2017

The News Staff Reports

FRANKSTON–The Malakoff Tigers sure do make their games exciting. After taking an 11-2 lead into the fourth inning, the Tigers held on for a 12-10 victory over Frankston March 28.

The Tigers scored two runs to lead off the game after Jake Lee was hit by a pitch, Ethan Snow walked and a Dalton Kennedy single to score Lee. Snow scored on a steal of home. Malakoff extended the lead to 8-0 in the second inning. Cully McCoy singled with one out and Chase Busch sent McCoy to third on a single. Z. Bailey knocked in McCoy with a line drive single to left to make it 3-0. Tyler Crawford singled to right to load the bases. After Busch stole home, Bailey followed suit, stealing home himself to make it 5-0. Tyler Russell walked and stole second and Kennedy singled to drive in Lee. Russell then stole home to make it 8-0. The Tigers widened the lead to 11-0 in the third inning after a walk, three singles and a hit by pitch.

Frankston started its comeback in the third inning. The Indians scored two runs on a walk, a double and a single to cut the margin to 11-2. Frankston added another run on a lead-off home run to left field by the first batter of the inning. Frankston kept chipping away, scoring twice in the fifth on two doubles and a hit by pitch to make it 11-5. Three more runs for the Indians in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run to center field brought the home team to within three runs at 11-8.

Two walks and two singles gave the Tigers one of the runs back in the top of the seventh, giving them a 12-8 lead heading into the final half inning. The Indians would not go quietly however, as they scored two more runs on three hits and a walk to get to within 12-10 with one out in the inning. McCoy came on to pitch and retired the next two hitters via a fly-out and a strike out to get the save for the Tigers.

Three hitters for the Tigers had two hits in the game. Lee was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI, Kennedy was 2-5 with three RBI and Bailey was 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Everyone that played reached base in the game. Snow pitched five and two-thirds innings for the win.

In a game on March 25, the Tigers took a big lead against Elkhart and held on for the 9-8 win against the Elks. In that game, Ethan Snow went 2-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for the Tigers to lead their 12-hit attack. Russell went 2-5 with a run scored and an RBI and Burkhalter was 2-3 with a walk, a run scored and two runs batted in for the Tigers. The Tigers will be in action at 6 p.m. March 31 when they play a road game at Teague.