Trinidad falls in district matchup

March 23, 2017



By Rollin Hadsell

The News Sports Writer

MARTIN’S MILL– The Trinidad Trojans ran into a hot-hitting team in their 17-2 defeat at the hands of Martin’s Mill, March 21 at Mustang Sports Park. The Trojans were battered for 12 runs on 11 hits in the rough first inning.

After two groundouts in the top of the first inning, the Trojans got a man on when Colby Snider walked with two outs. The next hitter foulded out to the catcher to end the inning for Trinidad.

In the home half of the first inning, the first three batters for Martin’s Mill reached on base-hits. An error brought home the first run of the game. The five-hole hitter singled to drive in two more runs, putting runners at second and third. Two more singles brought home two more runs. The Mustangs used two triples, two singles and an error to score seven more runs, going up 12-0 after one inning of play.

In the top of the second inning, the Trojans again got a man aboard when Tristan Fletcher walked on five pitches. Jaden Garcia grounded into a fielder’s choice and the next two hitters struck out to end the inning.

Martin’s Mill added three more runs in the bottom of the second inning. The first batter was hit by a pitch and the next batter walked to put men at first and second. The third hitter in the inning laced a double to left field to drive in two runs. After an infield single, an error scored the third run of the inning for the Mustangs.

The Trojans settled down after the rough first inning, but by then it was too late to catch a team that was on fire offensively. The Trojans got back two of the runs in the top of the third inning. Kaleb Mines led off the inning when he was hit by a pitch. After a fielder’s choice by Nate Williams, Jerry Bannister knocked a single to center field with Williams was running on the play and Williams scored from first on the base hit. Bannister stole second base and Snider was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with just one out. Bannister came around to score the Trojans’ second run of the game after a successful double steal by he and Snider caused an overthrow by the Martin’s Mill catcher, allowing Bannister to trot home with the run.

In the bottom of the third inning, Martin’s Mill scored two runs on a double and two singles.

Bannister went 1-2 with a run batted in, a run scored and two stolen bases. Snider reached base twice and had a stolen base. Jaden Garcia also had a steal in the game.

Snider pitched the first two innings for the Trojans. Williams came on in relief in the third inning.

The Trojans will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 when they travel to Kerens to battle the Bobcats in a District 20-2A battle.