Elementary principals receive accolades from Region 7/First reading of update 107 to district policy

Posted by : admin | On : March 23, 2017

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterTOOL–Tool Elementary School Principal Christa Calhoun and Malakoff Elementary Principal Ronny Snow received Region 7 awards in recognition of High Progress as Title 1 schools.Federal Programs Specialist Vicki Weatherford presented the awards. Snow was also recognized as High Performing which means the school scored in the top 25 percent in performance.Snow was also presented with an award from the Governor of the State of Texas in recognition of his being named District Educator of the Year by his alma mater Sam Houston State University. Snow received that honor at the university during an award ceremony March 4.Superintendent Perry commented what an honor it was to receive such a distinction from one’s alma mater. “We are very proud of Mr. Snow,” he said.The board saw a demonstration from Pasha French’s fourth grade class who recently learned about electrical circuits. Killian Ireland, Anna Svoboda and Alek Green presented a hands-on demonstration of what they have learned.Superintendent Perry read for the first time, Update 107, an update to district policy. He gave the board what he called the “cliff notes” version and the board members were provided with the entire update.Notable changes were in the gifts section which allows the superintendent to accept gifts on behalf of the district unless they are real property or have a condition attached to them, fund-raising which reinforces the requirement for parent-teacher groups and organizations to have principal approval in advance for all fund raising efforts. Perry pointed out that this has been an issue in the past with the school not being aware of a fund-raiser in progress.The other portion Perry expounded on regarded compulsory attendance. In the State of Texas under §25.085[2], compulsory attendance applies to students who are at least six years old as of September 1 of the applicable school year. The law requires a student to attend public school until the student’s 19th birthday, unless the student is exempt under §25.086.Exemptions currently include children who are enrolled in a private or parochial school, children who are eligible to participate in a special education program and cannot be served by the district, children who have a physical or mental condition of a temporary or remedial nature and are recuperating or children who are expelled. (There are others. For full information refer to §25.086, available online.)For students who are homeschooled, the district requires a dated letter on file from the parent or guardian stating such. Perry added that if the district has evidence that a child is not being educated, the district can then investigate and pursue legal action to compel attendance. There must be a good reason, Perry added. The board will have time to review this update and vote on it during the next board meeting.In other business, the board:• approved the district calendar for the 2017-2018 school year with school starting Aug. 28 and ending May 25. May 29 is listed as a possible bad weather make-up day.• noted current enrollment is 1,302, attendance at 94 percent down from 96 percent last year. Perry noted they would have to do well this last 10 weeks in order to get back up to 96 percent. Pervasive illness during the third six weeks (including closing one day), caused the drop in attendance numbers,• approved five struck-off properties to be sold in the Henderson County Sheriff’s sale May 2,• made plans for board members to attend summer leadership institute,• approved Superintendent Perry to serve on the Region 7 ESC Regional Advisory Committee 2017-18.