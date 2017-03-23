Dawson earns All-State honors

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Malakoff Lady Tiger junior small forward/power forward Jalie Dawson has been selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Basketball Team.

Athletes are nominated by member coaches and selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Basketball All-State Committee at their annual meeting during the UIL girls state basketball tournament.

Dawson has alreadybeen selected as the District 18-3A Offensive Most Valuable Player and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region team member for her play this season.

The five-foot, seven-inch Dawson averaged 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game for the Lady Tigers, who won the bi-district championship with a 48-46 victory over Maypearl before losing to Little River-Academy in the area round of the state playoffs, 70-50.

Malakoff Head Basketball Coach Meghan Hyde was proud of the accomplishment of her junior player. “It’s an awesome honor, especially as a junior to be selected for the All-State team. Jalie has been huge in our program since her freshman year, she has tons pressure on her year after year, but still rises to the occasion.” said Hyde.

Hyde said she is excited to see what the future holds. “She is such a competitor and has a great work ethic. I can’t wait to see what she will do her senior year.”