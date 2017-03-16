Marianne Weaver

Posted by : admin | On : March 16, 2017

It is with great regret that we announce that Marianne Weaver went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2017 due to complications with Multiple Sclerosis. Marianne was born Dec. 9, 1956 to Beatrice and Claude Holm.

She is survived by her daughters Anna Marie and Chandra Rene and her son James Patrick along with her grandchildren Stephanie, Kelly, Emilia, Lucy-Ann and Abby-Lyn.

She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, shopping, video games and an immense love for animals.

Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Marianne’s name. Visit http://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.