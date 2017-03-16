Lady Hornets beat Mexia, 11-5

Posted by : admin | On : March 16, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Athens Lady Hornets, led by senior Sam Smith’s two home runs, rapped out 14 hits in their 11-4 home victory over Mexia March 14 at Peg Cain Field.

Smith went 3-4 with the two home runs, three runs scored and three runs batted in to pace the Lady Hornets, who are now 6-11 overall and 2-0 in District 18-4A play.

Bianca Garcia had four hits in four at-bats for the Lady Hornets, including a double. Garcia had three runs batted in and scored three runs on the night. Smith started the Lady Hornet scoring with her first home run of the night in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Lady Hornets a 2-0 first-inning lead.

Mexia answered in the top of the third inning, scoring three times on just one hit. The Black Cats scored on a fielder’s choice and a two-run single. The Lady Hornets tied the game on a run-scoring bunt single by Lindzey Roberts, making the score 3-3.

The Lady Hornets offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two run double by House, an Alicia Grogan single, a sacrifice by Jennifer Bradford and a single by Kelli Gartman that drove in the final two runs of the inning. The Lady Hornets led 9-4 after five innings of play.

Smith belted her second home run of the evening in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending the Lady Hornet lead to 10-4. The final run scored on an error by Mexia, allowing Grogan to score from second base for an 11-4 lead.

Bayleigh Collins went 1-4 with a run scored, Gartman was 1-2 with two walks, two runs batted in and a run scored, Tyler Greene had a hit and a run scored, Grogan had one hit in four at bats with two runs scored and an RBI. Roberts also added a hit and an RBI.

Kristin House pitched a complete game for the win, giving up five runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts, while walking three batters. Only three of the runs were earned.

In a game on Monday, March 13, the Lady Hornets outlasted Palestine 15-12. Gartman led the Lady Hornets with five hits in six at-bats, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Gartman had a triple and two doubles in the game, along with a steal.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 when they travel to Madisonville.