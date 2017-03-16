Hornet lifters heading to state

Posted by : admin | On : March 16, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The Athens Hornets will be sending two powerlifters to the state meet in Abilene after the pair finished in the top two at the regional meet March 9 in Malakoff.

The state powerlifting meet is March 25 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

Athens senior Noah Bush finished second in the 220-pound division with a total weight of 1,455 pounds.

Bush lifted 565 in the squat, 375 on the bench and 515 pounds on deadlift.

Walt Mahmoud also advanced with a second-place finish in the 148-pound division. Mahmoud lifted a total of 1,125 pounds with a 440-pound squat, 260-pound bench and 425-pound deadlift.

Bush and Mahmoud are the only two Henderson County area lifters to advance to state in Class 4A.

Other lifters from the Hornet powerlifting team advanced to the regional meet and placed well in their respective divisions. Maalik Hall finished in seventh-place in the 198-pound division.

Antonio Miranda finished in 10th place in the 198-pound division. Athens athlete Shemar Willis finished seventh in the 220-pound division and Hornet powerlifter Anthony Lopez was eighth in the 165-pound division.

Other Henderson County lifters also participated in the regional meet. Malakoff’s Chandler Prnka placed fourth in the 123-pound division, while Cody Wilbanks placed 10th in the super heavyweight division. Tristan Castillo placed fifth in his 132-pound weight class, while fellow Bulldog Victor Quevedo finished 11th in the 198-pound class. Mikey Marshall placed fifth in the super heavyweight class.