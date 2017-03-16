Herman Rogers, 84, of Log Cabin passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 in Athens.
Herman was born April 17, 1932 in Malakoff to Tom and Mamie Rogers.
He is survived by his children Herman Rogers, Jr., Marchell Sissan and Michael Rogers, Sr., brothers Leamon Rogers, Benny Rogers, sister Mable Simmons, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Mamie Rogers, brothers LeeRoy, Lester and Ray Rogers, daughter Connie Davis, wives Edwina, Pauline and Ann Rogers, sisters Gladys, Hazel and Faye, sister-in-law Bobbie Rogers and step-daughter Terry Webb.
Funeral services were held March 16 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home with interment followed at Malakoff Cemetery with Bro. Rusty and Bro. Lynn officiating.
