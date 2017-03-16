Council buys warning siren, reforms VFD/Names police chief, negotiates service contract

By Pearl CantrellThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–The Malakoff City Council is going ahead with the purchase of a Storm Warning Siren to be installed on the north side of the city at the water treatment plant. The council agreed Tuesday, March 13 to seek monetary support from the Economic Development Corporation. The siren system, including installation and computer software, totals $51,000.The city conducted a test of the system at 2 p.m. to insure the siren can be heard by anyone outside within a two-mile radius. This was one of four actions taken after a lengthy executive session.The council also named Interim Police Chief Floyd Thomas the official police chief. He received congratulations all around.Council members agreed to the reformation of the Malakoff Fire Department. More applications from volunteers willing to serve are still being accepted for another two weeks, at which time the council expects to hold a special meeting to interview from the list of volunteers, suitable candidates for fire chief and fire marshal, Mayor Pro Tem Tim Trimble said. Mayor Delois Pagitt was absent. Thus far, the city has received five applications, Trimble said. Applications are available at city hall and should be returned there once they are filled out.The very full agenda also contained the approval of $7,300 in EDC funds to help pay for $10,000 worth of improvements at the ball fields.Softball and Baseball Association representative Jason Hayes reviewed the three projects for the funding, including: clearing up a sewer issue, making repairs to lights and putting a concrete pad under the spectators’ bleachers.Hayes said the organization was also seeking grant funding to assist with the installation of lights for field 4, replace or repair scoreboards and replace the backstop on Kilman Field.In addition, the council renewed a five-year lease agreement with the association for the use of the ball fields through 2022 at a dollar per year, payable on each March 1.“We welcome those big tournaments that bring in retail sales to Malakoff,” Trimble said. “So, we’re glad to help out.”The council also agreed to change three items in a proposed service agreement with Star Harbor for wastewater treatment, at the request of Star Harbor.The amended agreement must now return to Star Harbor’s city attorney and then to their council for a vote and signing before it takes effect. Earlier that day, the Star Harbor City Council also met and two people from that community attended the Malakoff City Council meeting held that evening.Funds the Star Harbor community held in escrow for January and February’s billing, rather than pay toward the proffered service agreement, motivated Malakoff to negotiate, with Star Harbor Mayor, Walter Bingham, told The News by phone interview.