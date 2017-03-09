Three vehicles reported stolen

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Three vehicles were reported stolen Monday morning in a three-hour period according to Athens Police Department reports.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, the calls started rolling in to Athens Police. Officer James Graham took the first report involving a missing 2004 Dodge truck from an apartment complex in the 2100 block of East Tyler St.

The second call, coming in a few minutes later, concerned a 2006 Ford F-250 missing from a residence in the 200 block of La Jolla St. The third theft, reported around 10 a.m. involved a 2014 Buick apparently taken during the night from the 900 block of East Corsicana St.

The F-250 is reported to have been recovered in Dallas.

All three thefts are currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department and may be related. No arrests had been made as of press time.