Lady Tigers named to All-District teams

Posted by : admin | On : March 9, 2017

By Erik Walsh

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Lady Tigers basketball team got its share of post season district awards, including Jalie Dawson’s recognition as Co-Offensive MVP.

Dawson claimed the most prestigious award of all the Lady Tigers, but other gained notable recognition. Juniors Charlsey Stearman and Taliaha Dora gained a place on the All-District First Team, showing promise for next year when they are seniors.

Sophomore KeiKei Walker and senior Kerrian Toliver were named to the All-District Second Team.

Kamry Hurd, Kerrian Toliver and Charlsey Stearman were named to the All-Academic Team.

The Lady Tigers had a succesfull season, defeating Maypearl 48-46 in the Bi-District round of the State Playoffs before losing to Little River Academy 70-50 in the Area Round.

The complete District 18-3A award list is as follows:

District MVP: Jordan Jenkins, Buffalo

Offensive MVP: Kadaja Nickleberry, Teague and Jalie Dawson, Malakoff

Defensive MVP: Ashley Nickleberry and Samantha Pate, Buffalo

Newcomer of the Year: Mollie Dittmar, Buffalo

Sixth Man Award: Cady Drake, Teague

Coach of the Year: Chris Nickleberry, Teague and Jozette Jenkins, Buffalo

First Team All-District

Lauren Pate, Buffalo, Destanee Roblow, Teague, Zytaria Herod, Teague, Kennedy Bennett, Teague, Charlsey Stearman, Malakoff, Taliaha Dora, Malakoff, Kaydee Honeycutt, Leon, Sarah Grace Merry, Leon, Baylee Williams, Frankston, Trinity Boggs, Frankston, Jordon Carter, Westwood, Monica Wilson, Westwood.

Second Team All-District

Jabria Simmons, Elkhart, Naomi Williams, Elkhart, Allie Hayes, Elkhart, A’sia Bradley,Buffalo, Hannah Eakin, Buffalo, Madison Steen, Teague, Mallorie Sims, Teague, KeiKei Walker, MalaKoff, Kerrian Toliver, Malakoff, Jayla Hawkins, Frankston, Bradlie Crowley, Leon, Cameron Davidson, Leon, Janzel Baroy, Westwood, Chelsey Walker, Westwood.