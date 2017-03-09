Hornets net awards after strong season

Posted by : admin | On : March 9, 2017

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets boys basketball team had a good season, finishing with a 25-7 record and playing in the regional quarterfinal playoff match.

Lone senior Jabrile Richardson was named to the second team on the All District 18-4A squad, while juniors Miles Koehler and Gary Lyons were named to the first team. Junior Javiry Bowman was named to the second team. Junior Chris Taylor was named to the honorable mention team.

Academic all-district team members were senior Brandon Arroyo, junior Adrian Givens, Lyons, Taylor and junior Alec Scott.

The Most Valuable Player of the district went to Mexia senior Shemar High, and Offensive Player of the Year went to Fairfield senior E.J. Ransom.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Madisonville junior Tommy Holiday and Fairfield junior Kolby Adams was named Newcomer of the Year.

Complete District 18-4A awards were:

MVP: Shemar High, Sr., Mexia.

Offensive Player of the Year: E.J. Ransom, Sr., Fairfield.

Defensive Player of the Year: Tommy Holiday, Jr., Madisonville.

Newcomer of the Year: Kolby Adams, Jr., Fairfield.

All District First Team

Malcolm King, Sr., Mexia; Miles Koehler, Jr., Athens; Gary Lyons, Jr., Athens; Sam Bennett, Jr., Madisonville; Jailyn Tatum, Jr., Fairfield; Akeem Jackson, Sr., Fairfield; Eric Rhodes, Sr., Palestine.

All District Second Team

June Rischer, Sr., Fairfield; Kasey Williamson, Jr., Madisonville; Chris Mathews, So., Mexia; Javiry Bowman, Jr., Athens; Jabrile Richardson , Sr., Athens; Kadarius Spurlock, Sr., Palestine; Jaise Oliver, So., Fairfield.

Honorable Mention

Kolbe Branch, Jr., Fairfield; Nick Porter, Jr., Madisonville; Deontae McAdams, Sr., Madisonville; Kendall Moffett, Jr., Madisonville; Cornelius Merchant, Jr., Madisonville; Travion Carter, Jr., Mexia; Davion Carter, Jr., Mexia; Tykieston Gamble, So., Mexia; Chris Taylor, Jr., Athens.

Academic All-District

Athens: Brandon Arroyo, Sr; Adrian Givens, Jr.; Lyons, Jr.; Taylor, Jr.; Alec Scott, Jr.

Fairfield: Jaise Oliver, So.; James Reed, Jr.

Madisonville: Tyrese Brown, Fr.; Sam Bennett, Jr.; Kasey Williamson, Jr.

Mexia: Travion Carter, Jr.; Davion Carter, Jr.