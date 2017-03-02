Hornets run ends with loss to Connally

The News Staff Reports

CORSICANA–The Athens Hornets played their final game of the season in the Regional quarterfinals in a 88-70 loss to the Waco Connally Cadets at Corsicana High School Feb. 28.

The loss ends a solid run for the Hornets, who posted a 25-7 overall record and were second place in District 18-4A after defeating Madisonville and Mexia in a three-way playoff for the second seed in the district. The team could have finished as low as fourth place in district, but got hot at the right time and made it all the way to the third round of the state tournament.

The game wasn’t very close, as Connally led nearly the entire game besides a brief Athens lead in the opening minutes.

Athens ran into halftime with a 41-29 deficit, but cut it down to just eight points with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter when Gary Lyons hit a free throw bring the game within 53-45.

Gary Lyons finished with a team-high 25 points for the Hornets, while Miles Koehler had 17, Javiry Bowman had 15, Jabrille Richardson had 10, Chris Taylor had six and Xavius Fulton had two points.

This was the final game for seniors Richardson and Brandon Arroyo.

Snell finished the game with a game-high 33 points for the Cadets, followed by10 points each from Sidney Haddon and Korie Black. Je’Juan Forward had nine, Keith Black had five, Zailin Cleveland had four and Devin Miles had two.

Connally (26-12) will face Houston Yates in the regional tournament Friday at Sam Houston State University.