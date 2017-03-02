Finale looms for TVCC mens basketball

Special to The News

ATHENS–The season series between the Trinity Valley Cardinals and Navarro Bulldogs went in favor of the Cardinals with a 90-72 victory Wednesday at Cardinal Gym.

TVCC won the first meeting between the two teams, 82-67, on Jan. 28, in Corsicana.

The No. 18-ranked Cardinals (23-5 overall, 14-3 in Region XIV Conference play) return to action Wednesday, March 1 at Tyler Junior College.

The tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., following the Lady Cardinals contest.

The regular season finale is March 4 as they host Kilgore Junior College on sophomore day.

TJC hosted Panola Wednesday, travels to Navarro Saturday and wraps up the regular season March 1 against TVCC.

Trinity Valley opened the contest on a 7-0 run in the first 1:06 of the game.

After a timeout by Navarro coach Michael Landers, the Bulldogs went on a 13-6 run to tie the game on a layup by Saint Hilaire. Hilaire finished the night with 20 points.

TVCC then took control of the game the remainder of the way.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Amaad Wainright found Jaime Echenique for the dunk to give TVCC a 31-19 lead.

Navarro cut the deficit to 10 at the half at, 42-32, as D’Angelo Hunter hit two free throws with one second remaining. Hunter scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half of play.

In the second half, Navarro got to within, 43-35, in the first 1:15 of the half as Eric McCollom had a rebound basket.

TVCC then went on a 7-0 run with baskets by Josh Stamps, Echenique and a three from Wainright for the 50-35 lead with 16:09 remaining in regulation.

That forced Landers to call a timeout but the Bulldogs could never get the game under single digits.

With 7:03 remaining in regulation, Navarro got to within 11 as Randall Broddie found Xavier Fogle for the bucket and a 71-60 deficit.

TVCC was led by Wainright with 16 points. Stamps had 12, Jaquan Lightfoot had 11 and Echenique had 10.