TVCC men, women drop games in Carthage

Posted by : admin | On : February 23, 2017



Special to the News

CARTHAGE–An eight-game win streak for the No. 12-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals was snapped Saturday at the hands of the Panola Ponies in Carthage.

Panola won by a score of 94-87 as TVCC is 22-5 overall and 13-3 in Region XIV conference play.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals face Navarro College Wednesday at Cardinal Gym. The regular season will end with TVCC at Tyler Junior College March 1 and hosting Kilgore on March 4.

In the loss to Panola, the Ponies held a 47-38 lead at the half. TVCC outscored Panola, 49-47, in the second half.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by sophomore Hyron Edwards with 29 points. Ryan Preston had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Amaad Wainright had 10 points.

Jaime Echenique had nine points, Brandon Holley had eight, Jaquan Lightfoot had seven, Josh Stamps had five, Andres Ibarguen had four and Julius Jackson had two.

The No. 10-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals had one of their worst losses of the season in a 64-39 defeat to the Panola College Fillies Saturday in Carthage.

Panola avenged an 81-65 loss to the Lady Cardinals on Jan. 11 in Athens.

With the loss, coach Gerald Ewing’s Lady Cardinals are 20-5 overall and 12-3 in Region XIV conference play.

TVCC has four games remaining in the regular season as they travel to Lufkin to face Angelina College Wednesday. Tip for the game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

In the loss, TVCC was led by Christalah Lyons with 13 points and four rebounds. Shakeela Fowler had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Dominique Mills had seven points and one block, Malaysia McHenry had five points and four rebounds, Naomi Davenport had four points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists and Rainey Kuykendall had two points.

The Lady Cardinals shot 26.7 percent from the field.