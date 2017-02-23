State Representative Wray recognizes Malakoff ISD

Posted by : admin | On : February 23, 2017

By Russell SlatonThe News CorrespondentMALAKOFF – Malakoff ISD trustees have approved all principal and director contracts for the 2017-18 school year, and also rewarded Superintendent Randy Perry with a two-percent raise. Those actions came during Feb. 16’s monthly meeting.Superintendent Perry also presented board members a framed copy of a resolution sponsored by State Rep. John Wray, who serves Malakoff ISD in the Texas Legislature, which recognizes Malakoff school board members with a proclamation commending their service and “exemplary commitment to students.” That resolution, issued in conjunction with January’s Texas School Board Appreciation Month, was passed on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives in late January.Perry also thanked Rep. Wray and State Sen. Robert Nichols later in the meeting, during his superintendent’s report, for co-sponsoring bills that have a direct effect on Malakoff ISD. Nichols’ co-sponsored bill would end the small-school penalty in the multiplier used to determine state school funding, applied against school districts smaller than 300 square miles. Perry said it is estimated that funding formula change could mean an extra $500,000 per year in state funding for Malakoff ISD.Wray’s co-sponsored bill would continue state funding for another six years for Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction (ASATR), a funding program adopted in 2006 which fulfilled a Texas Legislature promise that no school district would receive less funding because of the reduction in property tax rates spearheaded by that same body. The funding percentage was subsequently reduced by state legislators in 2011.Malakoff ISD board members also approved a grant application to provide partial funding for the district’s school resource officer position. The $40,000 matching grant, now known as an UPLIFT grant, was formerly known as COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services). The grant is administered by the U.S. Department of Education.Superintendent Perry also discussed the district’s closing on Feb. 6 because of widespread illnesses in preceding days that he said led to attendance bottoming out at 83 percent. Perry said first, sixth and seventh grades were hit hardest by illness absences.MISD board members also discussed board training held earlier this month, which all agreed helped them be better board members.