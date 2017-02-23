Log Cabin man indicted for wife’s murder/Henderson County Grand Jury hands down 43 indictments

Posted by : admin | On : February 23, 2017

Special to The News

ATHENS–A Log Cabin man, suspected of murdering his wife, has been indicted.

Daniel Joesph Scott, 28, was indicted for the murder of Alicia Scott, 29, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound Dec. 28, 2016.

Formerly Alicia Weaver, she was a graduate of Kemp High School.

The accused is being held on a $3,500,000 bond. He is one of 43 indicted by the Henderson County Grand Jury Feb. 17 including 14 cases indicted under seal.

Others indicted by the grand jury include:

1. Aaron Sean Short, 28, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

2. Temple Andrew Gough, SR, 43, indicted for Injury to a Child

3. Arthur Edward Carpenter, 62, indicted for Aggravated Sexual Assault

4. Khomenique Latoia Thompson, 37, indicted for Assault

5. Shyanna Josey, 22, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

6. Russell Glen Levescy, 57, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

7. Cody Glenn Sims, 18, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

8.James Donelle Cumby, 33, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

9. Clinton Keith Holmes, 50, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

10. Brad Lee McCarty, 30, indicted for Burglary

11. Bobby Don Jackson, 24, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

12. Jason Charles Rhea, 40, indicted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements

13. Lisa Michelle Goodwin, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

14. John Grig Kincheloe, JR, 58, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

15. Debra Sue Kincheloe, 54, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

16. Austin Gustavo Mendoza, 26, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

17. Gentry Jomal Canady, 25, indicted for Theft

18. Justin William Deans, 36, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated

19. Ashley Michelle Kleinmann, 46, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear

20. Troy Allen Alldredge, 46, indicted for Assault

21. Craig Steven Richardson, 43, indicted for Injury to Disabled Individual

22. Nicholas Francis Landi, JR, 25 indicted for Aggravated Assault

23. Amanda Gail Morgan, 35, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

24. Paul Alton Ely, JR, 49, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

25. Joseph Adam Parrott, 33, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

26. George Ramon Perez, 34, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm

27. Traunjanique Chantel Rose, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

28. John Edwin Mitchell, 28, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

29. Charles Thomas Lastowski, JR, 34, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

30. Raymond Leo Clary III, 47, indicted for Assault

31. Corey Vance Johnson, 24, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

32. Michael Edward Sargent, 24, indicted for Assault

33. James Randolph Sockwell, II, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

34. Silvia Maryann Morris, 32, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

35. Benny Wayne Whatley, 42, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

36. Randall Gene Looney, 23, indicted for Aggravated Perjury

37. Kerry Wayne Clark, 55, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

38. Randy William Allen, 47, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

39. Richard Dean Garner, 22, indicted for Burglary

40. Robert Kenneth Chapman, 35, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

41. Dylan Thomas Hoggett, 19, indicted for Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

42. Thomas Dalbert Hamilton, indicted for Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Firearm