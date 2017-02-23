Hornets win playoff, advance to Area Round

Posted by : admin | On : February 23, 2017

The News Staff Reports

WACO–The Athens Hornets are moving on to the area round of the 4-A playoffs following a 76-68 win over China Spring at Ennis High School Feb. 21.

The Hornets (24-6) were the District 18 runners-up and faced the third-place Cougars (23-10).

Athens was down early in the game and didn’t take their first lead until midway through the second quarter when they went up 33-32. The lead didn’t last long and the Cougars quickly gained it back, but the game remained practically dead locked until the fourth quarter.

The two teams continued to battle until the end. The Hornets finally took the lead in the fourth quarter with a three-point shot to go up 56-54 with 7:16 remaining.

China Springs tied the game with a lay up 59-59, but Athens went on a 6-0 run to claim a 65-59 lead with just 4:25 remaining. China Springs made it hard on the Hornets, nailing a thee-pointer and layup to take the margin within 1-point with under three minutes remaining.

That’s as close as the game got, as the Hornet’s offense went on another run to take a 72-64 lead with only 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hornets shot 21-25 from the free throw line to secure the victory.

Miles Koehler had 17 points for the Hornets in the victory. Chris Taylor had 11, Bowman and Jabrile Richardson had 10 each and Xavius Fulton had two points.

China Spring was led by Haigood with a game-high 26 points. James had 15, Antwan Stephens had 14, Cameron Jenkins had nine and Brett Cain had four points.

Athens (24-6) will play Lampasas (24-3) in the area round Friday at 6 p.m. at Waco Robinson High School. Lampassas was the District 19-4A champion.

The winner of the Athens-Lampasas contest will face either Navasota or Waco Connally in the regional quarterfinals next week. Connally defeated Mexia, 69-57, in their bi-district contest, while Navasota defeated Taylor, 72-61.