TVCC boys, girls teams defeat Paris on home floor

Posted by : admin | On : February 16, 2017

Lady Cardinals win 73-50

Special to The News

ATHENS–Once the 11th-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cards found another gear, they ran away and hit from Paris Junior College’s Lady Dragons for a 73-50 win Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym.

With a pink-clad Play 4Kay crowd looking on, the Lady Cards outscored Paris 30-10 in the final 14:30 to run their season record to 19-4. They are 11-2 in Region XIV Conference heading into a three-game road trip to Bossier Parish, Panola and Angelina.

The Lady Cards are scheduled to return home Saturday, Feb. 25 against Coastal Bend in a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Paris hung with the Lady Cards until near the midway point of the third quarter. The Lady Dragons pulled within three, 43-40, before the Lady Cards ran off and hid.

Jordan Alexander provided the spark for the Lady Cards with 16 points, all in the second half. Alexander drained four three-pointers.

Naomi Davenport tossed in 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Shakeela Fowler had 14.

The Lady Cards took a 39-31 lead into the halftime locker room when Christalah Lyons hit a running three-pointer at the buzzer.

Boys victorious 81-65

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The No. 18-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals won for a 37th-straight time at Cardinal Gym Saturday afternoon.

Using a fast start in the second half, the Cardinals rolled to an 81-65 win against the Paris Junior College Dragons in a Region XIV Conference contest.

In extending their home win streak, first-year head coach Guy Furr’s Cardinals maintain their lead in the North Zone. Now 21-4 on the season, the Cardinals are 12-2 in conference play.

The Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road this week, traveling Wednesday to play Bossier Parish and Saturday to take on Panola.

Andres Ibarguen led the Cardinals with 17 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Also scoring in double figures for the Cardinals were Brandon Holley with 15, all on three-pointers, Josh Stamps 13 and Hyron Edwards 11. Edwards also had seven assists.

The Cardinals were 9-of-13 from the free throw line. Paris was 24-of-36.

The Cardinals led 35-28 at the half, finishing the half on a 5-0 spurt.

By the 14:50 mark, they were in control of the scoreboard with a 51-35 advantage.

The win gave the Cardinals a sweep of Paris. They scored a 94-77 win at Paris in January.