Malakoff wins Bi-District playoff game

Posted by : admin | On : February 16, 2017

The News Staff Reports

CORSICANA–Jalie Dawson was the hero the Malakoff needed after nailing shot in the closing seconds of the Lady Tigers 48-46 Bi-District playoff victory over Maypearl Feb. 13 at Navarro College.

The Lady Tigers fell behind in the contest early, as Maypearl jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter.

Maypearl kept adding to the lead early in the second quarter until two free throws from Dawson brought Malakoff to 24-16, with 4:21 remaining in the first half. The lead continued to crumble, then Dawson took Malakoff within one point, 24-23, with two more free throws with 2:05 remaining.

In the third quarter, the defensive pressure picked up for both teams as Maypearl outscored Malakoff, 7-5, for a 40-35 lead.

In the fourth quarter Maypearl led by as much as 42-37 before the Lady Tigers made their final comeback. Maypearl tied the game at 46 with under 30 seconds remaining, then Dawson nailed the game-winning shot.

Dawson led the way for Malakoff with a game-high 20 points.

Kamry Hurd had 12, junior Charlsey Stearman had five, junior Nakeya Kelley had four and freshman Sha’Kera Thompson had two.

Maypearl had three points from Creech and Meredith Keasler and two from Alyssa Holder.

Malakoff (19-10 overall) will face the winner of the Little River Academy-Whitney contest later this week in the area round.