C.B. “Bill” Bradshaw

Posted by : admin | On : February 16, 2017



Funeral services for C.B. “Bill” Bradshaw will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Northwest Church of Christ, Lawton, Okla., with Monte Ginnings, former minister officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

C.B. “Bill” Bradshaw, age 90, of Lawton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 in Lawton.

Bill was born Jan. 16, 1927 in Lindale to Barkley and Clemmie Bradshaw. He graduated from Lindale High School in December 1944 and immediately joined the U. S. Navy on Jan. 15, 1945. He served as a helmsman on the aircraft carrier, “The Langley”, during World War II. He was honorably discharged on July 9, 1946.

Bill attended business college in Tyler and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Ford Motor Company in Dallas.

He owned and operated a dairy and ranch in Malakoff prior to becoming a full-time life insurance agent in 1955.

During his 45 years as an agent he received many honors, including being the top salesman for various insuance companies for a number of years.

He married Margaret Jo Goodgame in Malakoff on Sept. 19, 1947. To this union were born two daughters, Rebecca and Amy. His wife of 34 years preceded him in death in 1981.

He married Betty Yingling Roundtree in 1982. They made their home in Malakoff for 21 years. Bill was a resident of Malakoff for 56 years prior to moving to Lawton in 2003. During his years in Lawton, Bill was a faithful member of Northwest Church of Christ. Bill was also a faithful supporter of Westview Boys’ Home in Hollis, Okla.

Bill is survived by his wife of the home, two daughters Rebecca Tingle of Arlington and Amy Bradshaw of Terrell, Betty’s sons Joe Roundtree and wife Carol of Lawton and Alan Roundtree and wife Jane of Lebanon Tenn., eight grandchildren Aubree Walton and husband Justin of Lawton, Justin Tingle and wife Magali of Fort Worth, Marsee Rupp and husband Evan of Frisco, Devin Tingle of Burleson, Megan Hunt and husband Bryan of N.J., Mark Roundtree of San Antonio, Josh McWaters and wife Rachel and Jordan Roundtree all of Lebanon, Tenn.

Bill was blessed to have had twelve great-grandchildren Hunter, Dylan, Harper, Tanner, Gracee, Ilyana, Mason, Cristen, Michael, Luke, Kylie and Chayton.

He is also survived by one brother, Gene Bradshaw of Mineola, three nieces Pam, Holly and Vicki, nephew Hurley Gene and two special friends Ellen Anderson of Edmond and Aimee Knight of Lawton.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Westview Boys’ Home, P.O. Box 553, Hollis, OK 73550.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.