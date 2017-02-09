Seven Tigers named to Padilla All-State poll

February 9, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Seven Malakoff Tigers received postseason praise on the 2016 Padilla Poll Class 3A, Division I Coaches All-State football team.

The seven players will receive a certificate for making All State.

Representing the first team was senior wide receiver Q.T. Barker. Second team selections went to senior Larry Coker on offense, senior Payton Lowrie on offense, junior Judd Miller on offense and senior Tyler Russell on offense. Seniors Danyal Littleton and Jack Patton were named to the second team defense.

The Offensive Player of the Year went to Muleshoe senior Beto Diaz, while the Defensive Player of the Year went to Brock senior Zane Young. Mineola coach Joe Drennon was named Coach of the Year.

On the 2016 All-East Texas Football Team released by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Coker was named as a second-team offensive lineman and honorable mention defensive lineman. Barker was named second-team wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back, Littleton was named second-team defensive lineman and Russell was named second-team defensive back.

Lowrie was named honorable mention offensive lineman, Miller was named honorable mention quarterback and senior CJ Overton was named honorable mention defensive lineman.