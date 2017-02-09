Lady Cardinal softball sweep Hill College

Posted by : admin | On : February 9, 2017

Special to The News

ATHENS–The Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals stayed unbeaten at home on the young season Tuesday afternoon with 3-0 and 6-5 wins against Hill College at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.

It was the Lady Cardinals’ second sweep in as many home doubleheaders.

The wins improved the Lady Cardinals to 5-1 on the season heading into a doubleheader at home today against McLennan Community College. Action begins at 1 p.m.

GAME 1

Shelby Craig went the distance in the circle in the first game for the Lady Cardinals, allowing just three hits.

The Lady Cardinals also had just three hits, but also drew four walks. Three straight walks set the table for Alexi Santos to drive in a pair of runs with a two-out single in the third inning.

Kimberly Abundis and Shannon Klaus had the other two hits for the Lady Cardinals. Klaus had a lead-off triple in the first inning.

GAME 2

The Lady Cardinals had 12 hits in the second game and got a strong relief pitching performance from Kimberly Hughes. Hughes relieved Abundis after three and-two-third innings.

Hill managed just four hits against Abundis/Hughes, but benefited from six Lady Cardinal errors.

Breana Florez and Savannah Martinez led the Lady Cardinals at the plate. Florez had three hits (a double and two singles) and drove in two runs and Martinez had a home run (solo) and single.

Alyssa De Los Santos, Abundis and Klaus also had multiple-hit plate appearances with two singles each.

In the fifth inning, after having left the bases loaded to end the fourth, the Lady Cardinals scored three runs to wipe out a 5-3 Hill lead. De Los Santos drove in two and Hughes, in her first at-bat, drove in the other.

Hill advanced a runner to third with one out in the top of the seventh. Hughes got out the jam with a strikeout and groundout.