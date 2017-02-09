Assault call leads to Athens woman’s drug arrest

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Precinct 5 Constable Brad Miers reports the arrest of a woman with around 13 grams of illegal drugs Tuesday.

Amber Farmer, 33, of Athens was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug.

Miers was assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on a suspicious activity call on County Road 1405 off State Highway 31 between Malakoff and Athens. Dispatch received a report of a man being assaulted at a residence on CR 1405. Miers was the first to arrive and encountered Farmer in a vehicle at the residence. While questioning Farmer, it was learned that possibly people fled the scene on the Constable’s arrival.

A search of the vehicle and Farmer’s possessions uncovered a large amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, along with numerous pills in a bag. She was taken into custody for transport to the county jail. That’s when Farmer admitted she had another bag on her person. Deputy Meagan Hogan conducted a search of Farmer’s person and located a bag containing a glass pipe, digital scales and clear small bags with a crystal